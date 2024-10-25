Hudock Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 890,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,627. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

