Hudock Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 221,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 581,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

