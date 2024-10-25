Hudock Inc. Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PPL by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after buying an additional 1,189,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PPL by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,820 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 71.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 1,792,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,217,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,105,000 after buying an additional 755,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,228,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 104,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 195,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.35%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

