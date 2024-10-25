Hudock Inc. Sells 24 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.53. 473,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

