HWG Holdings LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.22.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $962.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $548.44 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The company has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $880.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

