HWG Holdings LP Increases Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 5,435.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP owned 0.10% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGS. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 222,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at $11,544,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KGS stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 186.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

