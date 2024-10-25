ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $340.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays dropped their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.18.

ICON Public Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $227.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.79 and its 200-day moving average is $310.96. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $220.51 and a 1 year high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 410.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

