IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDYA. Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,376,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

