Ignition (FBTC) Price Tops $66,615.68 on Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $38.38 million and approximately $664,276.39 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $66,615.68 or 1.00017679 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00237046 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 576 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 575.29220891. The last known price of Ignition is 67,622.84388058 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $322,420.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.