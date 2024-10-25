ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.64. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 929,108 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

