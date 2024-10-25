Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPR. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:NAPR opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

