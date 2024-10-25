Insider Buying: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

CNR stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching C$154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 336,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$144.23 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

