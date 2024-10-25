International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 134,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,169. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% in the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,399,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.