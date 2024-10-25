International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.99, but opened at $46.13. International Seaways shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 228,773 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,175.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,175.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,265. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,840. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 252,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

