Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $25,398,571 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $511.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $523.34.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

