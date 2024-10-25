Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Up 282.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 282.0% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 306,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.56 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.