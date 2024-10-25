Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 25th (ALEX, ALKS, APGE, AQST, BBIO, BC, BYD, CACI, CBG, CHDN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 25th:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $520.00.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.28) target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $8.40 price target on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $209.00 target price on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $7.60 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Restore (LON:RST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $685.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $266.00 target price on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

