Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 25th (ALEX, ALKS, APGE, AQST, BBIO, BC, BYD, CACI, CBG, CHDN)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 25th:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $520.00.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.28) target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $8.40 price target on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $209.00 target price on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $7.60 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Restore (LON:RST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $685.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $266.00 target price on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

