Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 716 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

