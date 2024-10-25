IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 7807381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 648,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,953.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $377,660 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after buying an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 126.7% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

