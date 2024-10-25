iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,155 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $127,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,865,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after buying an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after buying an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.65. 907,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,144. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53.

