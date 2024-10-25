iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 304.3% in October

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the September 30th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLQD remained flat at $50.00 during trading on Friday. 100,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,566. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
