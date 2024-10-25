iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 304.3% in October

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the September 30th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD remained flat at $50.00 during trading on Friday. 100,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,566. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,012,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 70,931 shares during the period.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

