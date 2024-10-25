iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISHG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.46. 3,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $74.34.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

