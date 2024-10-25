iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Boosted by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 362,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 317,064 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 299,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293,832 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,420,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.10. 40,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

