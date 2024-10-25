iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Stock Position Raised by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $463,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,713,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $51.35 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

