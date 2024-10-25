iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Raised by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,268,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.