iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $293,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,713. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

