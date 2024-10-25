iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,917 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $465,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

