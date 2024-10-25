iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 18.5% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

