iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

