iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 171,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,491 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

