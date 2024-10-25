iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

