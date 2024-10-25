iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $71,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $317.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $321.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

