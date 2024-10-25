iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $220.66. 1,309,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,175,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

