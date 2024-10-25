iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,106. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

