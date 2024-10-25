iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

