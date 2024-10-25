iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 258,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 272,877 shares.The stock last traded at $49.45 and had previously closed at $49.50.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $707.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

