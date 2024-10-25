J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.47 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 278.60 ($3.62). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 275.60 ($3.58), with a volume of 5,122,637 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.4 %

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,564.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.47.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.