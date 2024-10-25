James Anthony Sabala Sells 12,500 Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV) Stock

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) Director James Anthony Sabala sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$15,887.50.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$421.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.38. Dolly Varden Silver Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.46.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DV. Raymond James upped their price target on Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Haywood Securities raised Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

