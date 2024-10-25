JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.40 ($5.96).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 133.20 ($1.73). 4,851,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.04.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

