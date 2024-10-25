Jefferies Financial Group Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $185.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $203.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total value of $9,660,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,814 shares in the company, valued at $221,014,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,659,812. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total transaction of $9,660,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,014,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,840,077 shares of company stock worth $466,398,541 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $1,783,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 724.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.