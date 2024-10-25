Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $169,758.63 and $900.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,785.11 or 1.00287180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00056828 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009992 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

