John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 76.7% in October

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,805. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
