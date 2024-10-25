JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,069 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

