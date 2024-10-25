JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $240.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Herc

Herc Trading Down 0.2 %

HRI stock opened at $209.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $214.16.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.