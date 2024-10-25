JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Position Boosted by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $63.44 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.