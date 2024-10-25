Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNNNF remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

