Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Kainos Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNNNF remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.41.
About Kainos Group
