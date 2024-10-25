Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.33. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey acquired 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,166.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

