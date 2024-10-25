KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

KBR Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KBR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.