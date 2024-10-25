Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, RTT News reports. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.83. 85,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $440.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

