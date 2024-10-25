Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $25.36 on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

